Major traffic jam impacting I-65 near state line

A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet traffic camera shows a major traffic jam extending south into...
A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet traffic camera shows a major traffic jam extending south into Robertson County, Tenn. Traffic along both sides of Interstate 65 near Portland is unable to travel.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WBKO) – A traffic jam is impacting traffic conditions near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the north and southbound lanes are closed near mile marker 120 in Robertson County.

Downed utility lines were named as the source of the jam.

Interstate 65 northbound traffic is being diverted onto Exit 117.

“This closure could be in place for quote some time,” said Rebekah Hammonds, community relations officer for the Tennessee Department of Transportation Region 3.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also said traffic was impacted near Franklin in Kentucky. The southbound traffic jam was several miles long as of 2:45 p.m.

View live cameras from the TDOT SmartWay website here.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
All three are currently being held in the Allen County Detention Center.
Three people arrested on drug charges in Allen County
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
The new flavor is just another showing of how Chaney’s Dairy Barn tries to set itself apart...
Chaney’s Dairy Barn unveils new flavor for National Ice Cream Day

Latest News

Summer Squash Fritters
In the kitchen with Kelly: Summer Squash Fritters
Glasgow City Hall in Glasgow, Ky.
City of Glasgow settles FMLA lawsuit with ex-employee
Police respond.
Scottsville man, woman charged with neglect and abuse after welfare check
Arts of Southern Kentucky welcomes The Louisville Orchestra March 5, 2024 at SKyPAC