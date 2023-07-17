Major traffic jam impacting I-65 near state line

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WBKO) – A traffic jam is impacting traffic conditions near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the north and southbound lanes are closed near mile marker 120 in Robertson County.

Downed utility lines were named as the source of the jam.

Interstate 65 northbound traffic is being diverted onto Exit 117.

“This closure could be in place for quote some time,” said Rebekah Hammonds, community relations officer for the Tennessee Department of Transportation Region 3.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also said traffic was impacted near Franklin in Kentucky. The southbound traffic jam was several miles long as of 2:45 p.m.

View live cameras from the TDOT SmartWay website here.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.