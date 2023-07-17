METEOROLOGIST/MMJ (W/END)

Job Details

Description

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WBKO:

WBKO is home to award-winning journalism in the heart of south-central Kentucky between Louisville and Nashville. WBKO is the dominant source for local news and entertainment in the Bowling Green area and operates the ABC, FOX, Telemundo, and CW affiliates. We are proud to serve our community and nurture our employees to grow professionally in an encouraging environment. Bowling Green is the third largest and fastest growing city in Kentucky and is “geared for fun” as the home of the Corvette, the Bowling Green Hot Rods baseball team, an active arts scene, countless caves and hiking trails, ready to be explored.

Job Summary/Description:

WBKO is an award-winning, dominant number one station looking for a knowledgeable forecaster, compelling storyteller and team player for this critical Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist (MMJ) role. The ideal candidate will have a comfortable on-air appearance and be able to break down complex weather situations into easy-to-understand broadcast and online weathercasts as well providing written stories and multimedia weather content for digital platforms. The Weekend Meteorologist also serves as an MMJ covering weather/science and general news stories three days per week, unless filling in for another meteorologist.

Duties/Responsibilities include, but not limited to:

- Analyze weather data and prepare detailed and engaging weather forecasts.- Familiarity with WSI weather system and software is a plus.

- Ability to multi-task, handle breaking news and breaking weather and adapt to rapidly changing events.

- Cover other meteorologists’ and MMJ shifts as assigned, as well as flexibility to cover shifts during severe weather or other breaking news events.

- Post daily stories to our digital platforms and social media, while also being actively involved on station’s social media platforms and responsive to viewer inquiries.

- Public appearances as a station representative maintaining a professional image both on air and off.

- Represent WBKO at community and station sponsored events, including school presentations.

- As a multi-media journalist, you are responsible for shooting, writing and editing stories for newscasts and digital platforms.

- Perform other duties as needed and assigned.

Qualifications/Requirements:

- Bachelor’s degree in meteorology, atmospheric science, or a related field.- Ability to write web stories detailing the weather forecast.- Knowledgeable with WSI MAX is a plus.- Ability to write for broadcast news and digital platforms.- Ability to shoot and edit video.- Understanding of principal journalistic ethics.- Ability to carry and utilize broadcast camera equipment in the field (25 lbs.).- Flexible schedule for severe weather coverage.- A clean driving record, ability to drive in various weather conditions and valid driver’s license is a requirement of this position.

Qualified, interested applicants may go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopening, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter and references (make sure to include your demo reel).

You may also visit here.

(Current employees that are interested in this position can apply through the Gray-TV UltiPro employee portal)

WBKO-TV/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company.

Additional Info: Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

Gray Television encourages all new employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus virus prior to the first workday.

Qualifications

Behaviors

Preferred

Loyal: Shows firm and constant support to a cause

Education

Required

Bachelors or better.

Experience

Required

1 year: Experience shooting and editing videos.

Licenses & Certifications

Required

Drivers License

