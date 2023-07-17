Off and on storms expected today!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered storm chances will be around as we head into Monday, a few may contain gusty winds as well as some small hail.

Some of those storms could be on the stronger side especially later this afternoon and evening. More chances for showers and storms will stick around for the rest of the week along with temperatures reaching into the 90s. Feels-like temperatures at times could reach into the 100s at times as we head into the middle of the week. Keep the umbrella, water, and sunscreen handy over the next week or so!

