Scattered thunderstorms possible for Monday

Hazy skies will remain an issue through the beginning of the week
By Dana Money
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday was perfect for National Ice Cream Day with sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. We did see some hazy conditions from the Canadian wildfire smoke throughout the day today, which will continue into tomorrow.

Scattered storm chances will be around as we head into Monday, a few may contain gusty winds as well as some small hail, but widespread severe weather is not looking likely at this time. More chances for showers and storms will stick around for the rest of the week along with temperatures reaching into the 90s. Feels-like temperatures at times could reach into the 100s at times as we head into the middle of the week. Keep the umbrella, water, and sunscreen handy over the next week or so!

