Scottsville man, woman charged with neglect and abuse after welfare check

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville man and woman were charged Friday after the Department of Community Based Services performed a welfare check of three children at a home.

Lora Lowe, 32, and Joshua Lowe, 34, were both charged with three counts of first-degree criminal abuse, three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and three counts of abused or neglected child.

The welfare check was performed at a home on Maysville Road and investigations determined that the children had been barricaded inside a bedroom secured by a shoe string, according to police reports.

Police said that the home also was “not suitable for living conditions and contained urine and feces throughout.”

Police said the children were removed from the home.

Both Lora and Joshua were taken to the Allen County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
All three are currently being held in the Allen County Detention Center.
Three people arrested on drug charges in Allen County
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
The new flavor is just another showing of how Chaney’s Dairy Barn tries to set itself apart...
Chaney’s Dairy Barn unveils new flavor for National Ice Cream Day

Latest News

Arts of Southern Kentucky welcomes The Louisville Orchestra March 5, 2024 at SKyPAC
Sam Younger
Tristar Greenview welcomes Sam younger as chief operating officer
KSP Trooper Island
KSP Trooper Island raffle going on now
Three people arrested in Allen County on drug-related charges