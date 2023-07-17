Scottsville man, woman charged with neglect and abuse after welfare check

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville man and woman were charged Friday after the Department of Community Based Services performed a welfare check of three children at a home.

Lora Lowe, 32, and Joshua Lowe, 34, were both charged with three counts of first-degree criminal abuse, three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and three counts of abused or neglected child.

The welfare check was performed at a home on Maysville Road and investigations determined that the children had been barricaded inside a bedroom secured by a shoe string, according to police reports.

Police said that the home also was “not suitable for living conditions and contained urine and feces throughout.”

Police said the children were removed from the home.

Both Lora and Joshua were taken to the Allen County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.