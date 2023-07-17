Sports Connection 7-16-23: Warren East and Logan County Football

Sports Connection 1st Segment
Sports Connection 1st Segment
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Sports Connection 7-16-23: First segment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb talk about Alyssa Cavanaugh becoming the first WKU athlete to be inducted into the Conference USA Hall of Fame. They also recap BGKY Boxing’s Summer Championships event. Later they talk to new Warren East Football Head Coach Tanner Hall and junior running back and linebacker Jackson McCool. Then they talk to Logan County Head Coach Todd Adler and senior receiver and safety Jack Delaney.

Sports Connection 7-16-23: Tanner Hall and Jackson McCool Interview
Sports Connection 7-16-23: Todd Adler and Jack Delaney interview

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
Accident
Woman flown to Louisville after being hit by car in Edmonson County
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
If you have received a suspicious phone call from the "Barren County Sheriff’s Office," you...
Barren Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of scam calls
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home

Latest News

Saturday night in bowling green was fight night at the Sloan Convention Center as BGKY Boxing...
BGKY Boxing hosts 3rd annual BGKY Boxing Summer Championships event
Sports Connection 7-16-23: Todd Adler and Jack Delaney interview
Sports Connection 7-16-23: First segment
Sports Connection 7-16-23: Tanner Hall and Jackson McCool Interview