Sports Connection 7-16-23: Warren East and Logan County Football
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb talk about Alyssa Cavanaugh becoming the first WKU athlete to be inducted into the Conference USA Hall of Fame. They also recap BGKY Boxing’s Summer Championships event. Later they talk to new Warren East Football Head Coach Tanner Hall and junior running back and linebacker Jackson McCool. Then they talk to Logan County Head Coach Todd Adler and senior receiver and safety Jack Delaney.
