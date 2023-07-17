Sports Connection 7-16-23: Warren East and Logan County Football

Sports Connection 7-16-23: First segment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb talk about Alyssa Cavanaugh becoming the first WKU athlete to be inducted into the Conference USA Hall of Fame. They also recap BGKY Boxing’s Summer Championships event. Later they talk to new Warren East Football Head Coach Tanner Hall and junior running back and linebacker Jackson McCool. Then they talk to Logan County Head Coach Todd Adler and senior receiver and safety Jack Delaney.

Sports Connection 7-16-23: Tanner Hall and Jackson McCool Interview

Sports Connection 7-16-23: Todd Adler and Jack Delaney interview

