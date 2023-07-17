Three people arrested on drug charges in Allen County

All three are currently being held in the Allen County Detention Center.
All three are currently being held in the Allen County Detention Center.
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County Deputies responded to 3011 Dover Church Road in Scottsville on Sunday, July 16, in an attempt to locate a man with active warrants for his arrest.

Upon arrival, the deputies heard multiple people inside a camper on the property. They heard the subjects speaking about consuming illegal drugs.

Inside the camper were Robert Coots, 31, Barry McDuffee, 44, and Tanya Lee, 43. All three of them were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia items.

Coots, McDuffee and Lee were all arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine) and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. Additionally, Lee was also charged with possession of marijuana.

All three are currently being held in the Allen County Detention Center.

