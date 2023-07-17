Woodburn man wanted in connection to rape charges indictment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A Woodburn man has been indicted on rape-related charges.

Jerry G. Ward, 41, formally faces two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, criminal attempt to commit use of a minor in a sexual performance (victim under 16) and first-degree criminal attempt to commit unlawful transaction with a minor.

A Warren County grand jury returned the five-count indictment on July 12.

The indictment alleges Ward raped a child between March 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022.

He has a $50,000 bond, according to the indictment. He is wanted on an indictment warrant.

