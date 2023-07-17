Woodburn man wanted in connection to rape charges indictment

Jerry G. Ward, 41, was indicted on July 12 in connection to rape charges. He is wanted on the charges.(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A Woodburn man has been indicted on rape-related charges.

Jerry G. Ward, 41, formally faces two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, criminal attempt to commit use of a minor in a sexual performance (victim under 16) and first-degree criminal attempt to commit unlawful transaction with a minor.

A Warren County grand jury returned the five-count indictment on July 12.

The indictment alleges Ward raped a child between March 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022.

He has a $50,000 bond, according to the indictment. He is wanted on an indictment warrant.

