BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A couple of showers and storms are possible on today, mainly later in the afternoon. Expect highs around 90 and less haze from the Canadian wildfires.

Additional storms expected today!

A complex of storms could then develop on the overnight and move through the region Wednesday morning. Widespread heavy rainfall may lead to some flooding in poor drainage areas. We will still have at least some storms around on Thursday and Friday, but weather models do agree that a passing cold front will allow for some fairly comfortable conditions over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.