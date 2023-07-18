BGMU crews work to restore power

By Caitlin Huff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As strong storms moved through South Central Kentucky Tuesday evening, Bowling Green Municipal Utilities (BGMU) said crews are responding to reported outages.

The outage is impacting a circuit off of the Lover’s Lane substation that feeds the Briarwood subdivision, said BGMU. Around 930 customers are without power, according to the BGMU web outage map.

BGMU said they received reports of a “limb on lines and on fire on Hampton.” Power crews are en route to repair the damage.

WBKO also has a crew headed to the area to bring you the latest updates.

Stay with WBKO on-air and online as the First Alert weather team continues to track storms.

