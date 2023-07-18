Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce hold inaugural Sports + Biz luncheon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon on Tuesday to bring athletics and business together.

Members of the Bowling Green community gathered at the Knicely Conference Center to get insight on the impact of NIL (name, image, and likeness), as well as the economic impact on the community and exposure that these programs bring for their success.

Guest speakers included WKU Director of Athletics, Todd Stewart, Hilltopper football head coach, Tyson Helton, Lady Topper volleyball head coach, Travis Hudson, and COO of the Bowling Green Hot Rods, Kyle Wolz.

WKU’s football schedule looks a little different this year with the implementation of mid-week games due to a new TV package that will allow games to be broadcasted on ESPN platforms, and Stewart says they’ve done studies and have seen the impact of what that brings for their programs and being able to give back to those who put so much into them.

“We had a really unique day December 18th, 2021. Ironically a week after the tornadoes caused such damage here, but a week after that our football team played our bowl game in Boca Raton, Florida and it kicked off at 11 a.m. on ESPN. Then our men’s basketball team played Louisville here in Diddle Arena at 3 p.m. and that game was carried by CBS, so when you put the two together we had six consecutive hours of national television coverage of those two programs,” Stewart said. “That six hour stretch of those two games alone was $16 million dollars of exposure to us, but certainly to this region as well.”

