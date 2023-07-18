City of Bowling Green preserves Southern Queen Hotel

The Southern Queen Hotel in the Historic Shake Rag District represents a time in Bowling Green’s history going back to segregation and the eventual change of the city.(City of Bowling Green)
By William Battle
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southern Queen Hotel in the Historic Shake Rag District represents a time in Bowling Green’s history going back to segregation and the eventual change of the city.

The city purchased the property after years of negotiations with the remaining members of the Moses family who had owned the building for over 100 years. The intent was to stabilize it, get help with clearing the property, and salvage remnants of history from its deteriorating walls.

“We’ve been going through the process of stabilizing it, cleaning it out and we’re doing our final clean out this week and we’re coming across a few remnants, a few artifacts of that era and we’re trying to preserve some of that history to keep that story alive because we need to remember what those stories are,” said the director of Neighborhood and Community Services, Brent Childers.

The team took members of leadership from both the African American and Kentucky Museums through the property to collect and properly store items of historical significance that give us a glimpse of the time the hotel was in operation.

With the help of Code Compliance and other volunteers, the city is nearing the completion of stabilization and clearing of the property. The goal is to improve the neighborhood while honoring its historical impact.

They met with those that live in the neighborhood to find out and assess what they wanted to see happen with the Southern Queen.

“What we heard from the neighbors is what we want to see our neighborhood preserved, we want to see our story retained, and so the idea of buying these properties, telling the story, retaining this, that idea came out of that conversation with the neighbors and we wanted to take that on,” Childers said.

The next step will be opening up for proposals to plans on restoring the property to its former glory. The city will not be renovating the hotel, that will be left up to the winning bidder. This process is open to everyone in the community willing to commit to the restoration of the Southern Queen.

The city projects that by August they will be taking bids and requests for proposals on the property, which will be sold in a bundle with two nearby properties.

Interested parties can stay up to date with information by following the City of Bowling Green on social media or registering on their website (register as a bidder under their real estate section). Notifications will be sent out regularly.

