City of Franklin purchases life-saving equipment, trains staff on emergency medical procedures

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Earlier this year, the city of Franklin received a grant allowing them to purchase several new AEDs to be placed at Franklin City Hall, Jim Roberts Community Park and all active police vehicles.

Franklin City leaders underwent training today to effectively use the new equipment, and to learn proper procedures for CPR.

“If somebody goes into cardiac arrest, for every minute that goes by, there is a 10 percent decrease in survival rate. It is critically important that early defibrillation happens,” said Dale McCreary, Franklin City Commissioner.

McCreary has over 20 years of experience in EMS, and has seen gaps in where services can be utilized. With AEDs being placed in these high-traffic areas, he is hopeful that response times can be more efficient.

“We have a great EMS here, but they are stationed in one location. Police are out in different areas of the city. If we have a cardiac arrest come in, the police obviously can get there quicker than EMS,” said McCreary. “Early defibrillation and CPR save lives, so if they start that process, it will all work out.”

Now that city leaders have been trained in how to potentially save lives, Kenton Powell, City Manager of Franklin, is hoping to expand the city’s arsenal of AEDs to cover other high-traffic offices. These includepublic works, the water treatment plant and the sewer treatment plant.

“We went through adults, we went through infants, how to go through choking,” said Powell. “W have got a good start, but I really see a need that we need three more units. After going through the training, I said we need to provide those to those other locations.”

There is no word on if, or when, these additional AEDs will be purchased. For now, city officials hope that the new equipment and training will help to fill in the gaps for emergency responses, and hopefully save lives.

