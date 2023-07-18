Crews begin work on solar farm in Simpson County

By using solar power, city officials hope to avoid issues they've seen in the past.
By Derek Parham
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews have begun work on a new solar farm in Simpson County in the hopes of supplementing the existing electric grid with renewable energy.

Using the incoming solar power, Franklin city officials hope to avoid some issues they’ve seen in the past including customers losing power due to extreme weather.

Supplementing the existing electric grid with renewable energy should create a reliable backup plan in emergency situations and save customers money in the long run.

Franklin City Commission approved the decommissioning plan on May 8, 2023 from Silicon Ranch, a Nashville-based solar company.

County officials hope to have the first solar farm finished and operational before the end of November.

