Edmonson County fiscal court allocates $430K to community center and courthouse upgrades

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - It looks like Main Street in Brownsville may be getting some upgrades after the Edmonson County fiscal court allocated funding for improvements to the community center and courthouse.

The upgrades were proposed by Preserving Edmonson Pride or PEP.

Having gotten its start in 2019, PEP has been working diligently to spotlight the wonders of Edmonson County.

“Some business owners came together, just sitting around the kitchen table and discussing ‘how can we promote the county? How can we make improvements?’” said Shaska Hines, a member of PEP. “A lot of businesses have closed over the years in Edmonson County. So what could we do to help that?”

While finances can pose issues for upgrades like these in small towns, the county fiscal court allocated $430K from ARPA funding for the group’s projects.

“You go through the town, you see these lovely southern porches. So we want to build a porch around the community center that wraps around and that actually has a handicap accessible entrance that goes into the courthouse,” Hines said. “Doing some landscaping, some hardscaping, getting rid of the utility poles, putting in nice street lamps.”

Hines said she hopes the project catches the eyes of tourists on their way to Mammoth Cave or Nolin Lake State Park.

“Tourism is what employs and helps the county keep going. So we saw that as okay, so these people come through the county, how can we get them to stop and visit?” Hines said. “We want to start by beautifying that town center.”

Though Hines says it isn’t just tourists who should be excited.

“This is really exciting for the people in the county because not only is this to bring in people to the county and have them stop,” Hines said. “We’re going to have a lovely and beautiful public space where we can have community events.”

Hines says PEP is still waiting for the funding to go through the resolution process but hopes to start construction by the fall.

