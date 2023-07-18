Family of late Barren County veteran gifted road sign, proclamation

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – The family of a Barren County sailor killed at Pearl Harbor was presented a proclamation and road sign in his honor on Tuesday morning.

Elmer P. Lawrence was recently identified along with 35 others who were killed on Dec. 7, 1941, on the USS Oklahoma, a warship docked at Pearl Harbor.

Members of the Barren County Fiscal Court and Barren County Judge/Executive Jamie Byrd recognized Lawrence on Tuesday at their monthly meeting.

“It means so much that he’s finally being brought back to Red Cross after all these years,” said Bernard Lawrence, a second-cousin to Elmer Lawrence. “It means a lot to the family, and also we’re just proud that they’re getting it done.”

A family member sent a prepared statement, which was read by Bernard Lawrence. He offered a first-hand look at Elmer Lawrence as a young boy, describing him as “all boy” and one who often tracked mud in the house.

Bernard Lawrence said the military contacted the family with the news after they were able to scientifically confirm the identities of the unknown sailors.

“It was unreal that they were able to do that with this future day DNA – that’s how that came about,” he said. “He had been buried for a long time. It’s amazing what they can get done now.”

The family said the whole process was a community and state-oriented effort.

A distant cousin of the Lawrence family was also identified in a similar way about two years ago. He was buried at Merry Oaks.

Elmer Lawrence’s remains were expected to arrive in Louisville on Tuesday evening before traveling to another city in Kentucky and finally to Barren County.

A funeral service is planned for Saturday, July 22 at Shiloh General Baptist Church in Railton. Lawrence will be buried next to the church.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.