Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Elijah & Palin Heacock

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - If you are a resident of Glasgow or Cave City, there is a good chance that you’ve met this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Heroes. They may have given you flowers or candy, but the most important gift was the smile it put on your face.

Elijah and Palin Heacock are 14-year-old twins with separate rare diseases who have decided to go out into the community to spread positivity and joy.

Elijah has Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE), a chronic immune system disease where a type of white blood cell, called an eosinophil, builds up in the esophagus. This buildup is a reaction to foods, allergens, or acid reflux, that can inflame or injure the esophageal tissue. Damaged tissue can lead to difficulty swallowing or cause food to get stuck when consumed.

Their mother, Shannon Heacock, explained that once Elijah started getting sick, it took almost two years to diagnose him. During the process, genetic testing was performed on his twin sister to determine if there were any abnormalities between the two.

“Elijah likes to say that he saved Palin by becoming sick first,” Shannon said.

The genetic lab called and said that Palin had Fabry’s Disease. It is a rare genetic condition belonging to a group of diseases known as lysosomal storage diseases. It means that the body has a deficiency of an enzyme needed to break down certain types of fat in the cells. As a result, this fat builds up and causes a wide range of symptoms. In children, the symptoms are often mistaken for growing pains and overlooked.

It has been six years since the diagnosis and the twins are flourishing. The illnesses have prevented them from enjoying many of the same activities children their age enjoy, but they have found joy in spreading love in their community.

“Caring and loving and helping people will make a big difference and I want to make that difference in the world and the community very much,” Palin said.

Every two weeks, they volunteer to feed the homeless. They go to shelters and help provide or bring food to those they see out in public.

“Sometimes we’ll go out to buy pizza for them. Sometimes we’ll cook a home-cooked meal for them,” Elijah said.

Their caring and compassionate natures come partly from knowing how difficult and unfair life can be at times. Instead of withdrawing from the world, they find comfort in going out into the community to take care of others.

“It makes me feel a little bit better to know that somebody is actually helping them by feeding them and making sure they’re well fed,” Palin said.

They also enjoy purchasing flowers and candy with their allowances and taking to the streets to perform random acts of kindness.

“We’ll just randomly see people and we’ll be like giving them flowers to make their day better,” said Palin.

The twins are also active in their school and student government. They push the creation of new clubs, assist other students, and let the staff know they are appreciated.

“Sometimes we buy them coffee from Starbucks. We go out and buy donuts for them. Sometimes we’ll do a drawing, put many teachers’ names in there and buy school supplies for students too,” Elijah said.

Overall, they hope that they can inspire positive change through their acts of kindness.

“We want other generations to be the change that the world needs right now,” Palin said.

It is also their hope that they can be an example to their peers and have them become active in their community as well.

“It’s our community, we need to take care of it. We need to show respect for our community and take care of what we’ve got and not let it slip away,” Elijah said.

