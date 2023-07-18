Jaylen Hall signs with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Western Kentucky wide receiver, Jaylen Hall, is headed to the Canadian Football League as a member of the league’s West Division.

It was announced over the weekend that Hall has signed with the Edmonton Elks.

In his solo season on the hill in 2022, Hall started in all 14 games for the red and white where he had 68 receptions for 869 yards and six touchdowns.

Hall joins the Elks mid-season as Edmonton returns to action on Thursday for Week 7 when the team travels to Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers at IG Field.

