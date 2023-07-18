Lady Toppers’ 2023-24 CUSA slate announced

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2023-24 Conference USA women’s basketball schedule has been announced by the league. WKU will play a 16-game conference schedule that features some familiar programs and some new, including two first time opponents.

The conference slate is bookended with a pair of games against Liberty, beginning on January 6 with a trip to Liberty for the Lady Toppers. The two teams have played twice in program history, and it will be just the second time WKU has played in Lynchburg against the Flames. WKU will close out the regular season against Liberty on March 9 in a return trip to Bowling Green, marking the second meeting between the two teams in Bowling Green all-time. The last meeting between WKU and Liberty was in 2004.

The Lady Toppers will then face a pair of first-time opponents in Sam Houston (January 10 in Bowling Green) and Jacksonville State (January 13 in Jacksonville). WKU will face Sam Houston on the road on February 1 and will host Jacksonville State on February 10.

WKU will be in Diddle Arena on January 18 to host New Mexico State, another new CUSA member, and will travel to Las Cruces on February 17. The Lady Toppers and the Aggies have met seven times all-time and WKU owns a 6-1 record in the series. The last meeting came in 2005 in Bowling Green and was an 83-64 win for WKU.

The Lady Toppers and UTEP will face off on January 20 in Bowling Green and on February 15 in El Paso. WKU is 6-3 all-time against the Miners, including two epic wins in 2022-23 that included a 19-point, fourth quarter comeback win in El Paso.

WKU will go up against FIU on January 25 in Miami and on March 2 in Bowling Green. The Lady Toppers and the Panthers are long-time opponents with 46 total games between the two programs all-time. In that series, WKU is 36-10 against FIU, including a 20-2 record in Bowling Green.

A rematch of the 2023 CUSA Championship final will be played twice between WKU and Middle Tennessee in 2024. The first game will be February 3 in Murfreesboro and the second on February 24 in Bowling Green. Middle Tennessee is WKU’s most played opponent with 83 games being played between the two teams.

WKU will face another long-time opponent in Louisiana Tech on February 7 in Bowling Green and on February 28 in Ruston. The two teams have played each other 53 times in program history. The Lady Toppers own a 17-9 record against the Lady Techsters in Bowling Green.

The 2023-24 non-conference opponents and dates will be announced at a later date. Game times and streaming information will also be announced at a later time.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.