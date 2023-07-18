Man dies after being hit by train in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has died after being hit by a train in Elizabethtown on Monday afternoon according to Elizabethtown Police.

The Elizabethtown Police Department responded to calls of a man being hit by a train at the railroad crossing of East Dixie Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

64-year-old John Duncan was pronounced dead on arrival.

Officials from EPD, the Hardin County Coroner’s Office and officials from the CSX railroad are still investigating.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.