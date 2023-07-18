Man dies after being hit by train in Elizabethtown

By Dwayne Sullivan
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:55 AM CDT
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has died after being hit by a train in Elizabethtown on Monday afternoon according to Elizabethtown Police.

The Elizabethtown Police Department responded to calls of a man being hit by a train at the railroad crossing of East Dixie Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

64-year-old John Duncan was pronounced dead on arrival.

Officials from EPD, the Hardin County Coroner’s Office and officials from the CSX railroad are still investigating.

