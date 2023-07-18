Mom charged with son’s murder, tried to kill 4-year-old son in Shelbyville, police say

The 12-year-old was found unresponsive by his father on Mondy night in their Shelbyville home.
Patricia Sylvester admitted to strangling her son to death and attempting to kill her 4-year-old son, police said.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
According to Shelbyville Police, the 12-year-old was found unresponsive by his father at their residence on Barksdale Lane around 10 p.m. on Monday. Neighbors assisted the father and called 911. The investigation then centered around the boy’s mother, 32-year-old Patricia Sylvester, and the 4-year-old son, Rafael Sylvester.

An Endangered Child Alert was issued for the boy, who was believed to be with his mother and traveling in a Dodge Caravan.

Patricia and Rafael were found alive shortly after the alert was issued on Tuesday morning and were quickly questioned by Shelbyville Police. Patricia admitted to killing her son and attempting to kill Rafael, the 4-year-old, police said. The investigation shows the 12-year-old died by strangulation.

Patricia Sylvester is charged with one count of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide. She remains in custody.

