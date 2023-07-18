Mother, sibling found after 12-year-old boy found dead in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The search for a young boy and his mother ended shortly after a 12-year-old boy was found dead by his father at home on Monday night in Bedford County.

According to Shelbyville Police, a 12-year-old boy was found unresponsive by his father at his residence on Barksdale Lane around 10 p.m. on Monday. Neighbors assisted the father and called 911.

The investigation then centered around the boy’s mother, 32-year-old Patricia Sylvester, and the boy’s 4-year-old brother, Rafael Sylvester. Patricia and Rafael returned to the family’s apartment shortly after the Endangered Child Alert was issued for the boy on Tuesday morning, and they are being questioned by Shelbyville Police.

The cause of the 12-year-old boy’s death and how the mother and 4-year-old brother are connected is unknown.

