Officers help deliver baby girl on side of road

California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.
California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.(California Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) - Officers helped with a special delivery on a rural road in California over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol officers in Buttonwillow, a small community outside of Bakersfield, were called to a medical emergency on state route 119 last Saturday.

Arriving officers said they found a woman in labor inside a car pulled to the side of the road.

Officer Pence and Officer Krahn put their training to work and “delivered a beautiful baby girl” at about 7:30 a.m., according to the department.

The CHP Central Division shared photos of the officers with the baby girl, including first responders holding the new baby wrapped in a yellow tarp.

California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.
California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.(California Highway Patrol)

Authorities said mom and baby were taken to a hospital and are doing well.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet traffic camera shows a major traffic jam extending south into...
UPDATE: Lanes reopen after major traffic jam on I-65 near state line
All three are currently being held in the Allen County Detention Center.
Three people arrested on drug charges in Allen County
Jerry G. Ward, 41, was indicted on July 12 in connection to rape charges. He is wanted on the...
Woodburn man wanted in connection to rape charges indictment
Glasgow City Hall in Glasgow, Ky.
City of Glasgow settles FMLA lawsuit with ex-employee
The new flavor is just another showing of how Chaney’s Dairy Barn tries to set itself apart...
Chaney’s Dairy Barn unveils new flavor for National Ice Cream Day

Latest News

A nearly century-old watch was uncovered near an old home in Virginia.
100-year-old watch found at Habitat for Humanity building site
100-year-old watch found at Habitat for Humanity building site
Day breaks over downtown Phoenix, Monday, July 17, 2023. Phoenix is set to break its own record...
Phoenix hits at least 110 for 19th straight day, breaking U.S. city records in worldwide heat wave
Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case; Woodhouse Spa releases statement
Officials say a pod of 55 pilot whales died after being stranded on a beach in Scotland.
Pod of 55 pilot whales die after being stranded on a beach