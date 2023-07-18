Registration open for celebration to honor new U.S. citizens

The annual celebration is an opportunity for recently naturalized citizens to meet with city and government officials in honor of their achievement of obtaining citizenship.(City of Bowling Green)
By William Battle
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the Reception for new U.S. Citizens held by the City of Bowling Green approaches, the city is asking for newly naturalized citizens to register for recognition at the ceremony.

The annual celebration is an opportunity for recently naturalized citizens to meet with city and government officials in honor of their achievement of obtaining citizenship.

This year’s reception will recognize all those who became citizens between June 2022 and September 2023.

However, the city requires help from the community to provide information on exactly who those people are.

“We don’t have the information from the federal government as to whom has become a new US Citizen and so we’re looking for individuals, family members, friends, co-workers to let us know,” said International Communities Liaison with the city of Bowling Green, Leyda Becker.

Once registered, the city will send a formal invitation to the event.

The reception will take place on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. It is recommended that registration be completed at least a week before the ceremony. However, they are prepared for last-minute registrations.

The event is free and open to families and friends of the new citizens.

For more information or to register, contact Leyda Becker by email or by phone at 270-935-8960.

