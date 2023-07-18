Scottsville artist’s welcome sign kicks off hopeful city-wide beautification project

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Daphnica Wood, a recent high-school graduate in Scottsville, unveiled a new welcome sign for the city of Scottsville. Wood designed and created the sign in partnership with Nashville-based artist, Kristy Oakley Wigington.

The idea for the welcome sign began as a project for the John Swack Scholarship through Wood’s 4-H Club, which she has been involved with for ten years.

Now that the mural has come to fruition, Wood has plans for another six murals throughout the city, which she hopes will help with tourism and recognition for the small town. Her only obstacle in completing the murals is funding.

“I know that in a lot of communities that have done these art projects, it has brought people from all over to see them, get pictures with them, and also to see the community and what the community has to offer,” said Wood.

In designing the welcome sign, Wood took inspiration from historical figures that helped to make her hometown what it is today. She chose to highlight some of the more unknown aspects of the city while paying homage to some of her personal experiences through her own details scattered in the sign’s letters.

“We were trying to choose things that had necessarily not been used in other things, things that were different and unique, and that would remind people of things from our past, and a lot of things from our present as well, for those youth who live in Scottsville but maybe do not remember some of the things that used to be here,” said Wood.

This is not the first public art piece that she has been a part of in Scottsville. A carved marble slab in the downtown square includes the artist’s work and signature, as well as several window murals throughout the city. Taking previously unoccupied spaces and filling them with art, Wood hopes that others will begin to see the beauty that she finds in her town.

“Art helps bring people together and beautifies the community. I wanted to choose something that not only gave back to my community but also would beautify and really change spaces in a unique way,” Wood said.

She said that she plans to sell t-shirts with the welcome sign’s design in hopes of raising funds to continue her beautification project, though there is not a timeline yet for when the shirts will be made available.

