Wanted man facing 15th arrest in Kentucky, police say

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) – The Hopkinsville Police Department and Christian County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for attempted assault on an officer, among other charges.

Earl Cook Jr., 26, is wanted for attempted assault on a police officer, evading police, criminal mischief and failure to appear.

When authorities find him, it will mark his 15th arrest in Kentucky alone, according to the Hopkinsville Police Department.

“He has a history of assaulting law enforcement officers, Fleeing and Evading, and carrying deadly weapons, so if you know where Cook Jr. is, do not attempt to make contact with him, simply call law enforcement,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “Remember you can remain anonymous if you call.”

