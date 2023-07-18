WKU hosts 100 year anniversary of College Heights Foundation

The foundation was officially established on July 17, 1923, and the foundation's president says he looks forward to what the next one-hundred-years might bring.
By Elijah Jacobs
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University hosted the 100-year anniversary for the College Heights foundation at the Cliff Todd Center.

The College Heights Foundation began in 1923 when a WKU faculty member to provided $100 as financial aid to a deserving student in an effort to make a higher education more affordable.

The Cliff Todd Center was originally built in 1899, and then donated to the foundation in 2019.

According to the President of the College Heights Foundation, Donald Smith, the foundation may have began with just a $100 donation but they have now accumulated nearly $250 million in assets.

“It’s alumni, friends, previous recipients of scholarships, that have all decided to support this noble mission in some way. In any given year we raise private support, but the most important thing we do is give students an opportunity for education where it may not have otherwise been possible.” said Smith.

Every year these donors come together to donate this financial aid to reward these deserving students.

The foundation was officially established on July 17, 1923 and Smith says he looks forward to what the next 100 years might bring.

