Another wet day!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a wet start to the day this morning especially for those west and south of Bowling Green.

Numerous showers and storms are once again expected for today. It won’t be an all out washout, but you WILL need the rain gear if you plan on heading out. Heavy downpours, small hail, and gusty winds are possibilities within some thunderstorms but no widespread severe weather is expected. Make sure to take proper flood precautions: Avoid flooded roadways (turn around, don’t drown!), avoid low-lying areas, poor drainage zones, and other areas that are prone to flooding. If a flood warning is issued, seek higher ground if in a flood-prone zone.

