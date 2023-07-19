Barren River District Health Department attempts to provide aid in combat against drugs

Barren River District Health Department and Warren County Health Department(Elijah Jacobs)
By Elijah Jacobs
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department began the Exchange Program nearly five years ago in hopes to combat the drug crisis in Bowling Green, and surrounding counties.

The program allows people to anonymously go into the department and exchange dirty needles for clean ones with no I.D. required.

Their policy in the program is a one-for-one exchange, meaning in order to receive a clean needle, you must provide a dirty needle in exchange. The program also offers free naloxone, also known as Narcan, with every needle exchange in hopes to prevent death from overdoses.

“This is a good opportunity to limit the risk of disease that’s associated with sharing needles. I really just want to help people,” said Health Educator at Barren River District Health Department, Cally Stuart. “There’s some people out there struggling and they need the help and if we can help them just a little bit, that’s what we’re here for, for encouragement.”

Through their program, 343,381 dirty needles have been kept off the streets from August 2016 through June 2022 and 1,189 Naloxone kits have been given out.

The department is currently remodeling but is still accepting patients.

In addition to these services, the program offers free HIV and Hep C testing, fentanyl testing strips, and connections to rehabilitation programs for recovering drug addicts

For more information on the program and addiction recovery resources click here.

