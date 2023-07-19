Cameron announces Robby Mills as his Choice for Lt. Governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Attorney General and Republican nominee for Governor Daniel Cameron has announced State Senator Robby Mills as his choice for Lieutenant Governor.

“As your Attorney General I’ve shown I will always defend Kentucky values and I’ve found that same conviction in Robby Mills who will be Kentucky’s next Lieutenant Governor,” Cameron said. “Robby Mills is a strong conservative with a history of beating legacy Democrats in a historically strong Democrat region. He is a respected state senator, business-owner, and man of faith.”

If elected as Lieutenant Governor, Mills would be the only constitutional officer who lives west of I-65, giving western Kentucky a seat at the table, according to a release from Cameron.

“I am humbled to have been asked to serve alongside Daniel Cameron as Lieutenant Governor for the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Mills said. “When the General Assembly passed laws that limited Beshear’s overreaching powers and reflected the will of our constituents, Daniel successfully defended those laws. It is imperative we have leadership in Kentucky who will actually work with the General Assembly on real solutions.”

Mills has served in the Kentucky Senate from the 4th district since 2019, when he defeated longtime state senator and Senate Minority Leader Dorsey Ridley by 484 votes.

In 2022, Mills won re-election with 66 percent of the vote.

Mills also served in the Kentucky House of Representatives from the 11th district from 2017 to 2018, and as a City Commissioner in Henderson from 1998 to 2016.

Mills lives in Henderson with his wife Vickie.

