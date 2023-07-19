Cameron announces Robby Mills as his Choice for Lt. Governor

Sen. Robby Mills (R) Henderson
Sen. Robby Mills (R) Henderson(LRC Public Information | Legislative Research Commission)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Attorney General and Republican nominee for Governor Daniel Cameron has announced State Senator Robby Mills as his choice for Lieutenant Governor.

“As your Attorney General I’ve shown I will always defend Kentucky values and I’ve found that same conviction in Robby Mills who will be Kentucky’s next Lieutenant Governor,” Cameron said. “Robby Mills is a strong conservative with a history of beating legacy Democrats in a historically strong Democrat region. He is a respected state senator, business-owner, and man of faith.”

If elected as Lieutenant Governor, Mills would be the only constitutional officer who lives west of I-65, giving western Kentucky a seat at the table, according to a release from Cameron.

“I am humbled to have been asked to serve alongside Daniel Cameron as Lieutenant Governor for the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Mills said. “When the General Assembly passed laws that limited Beshear’s overreaching powers and reflected the will of our constituents, Daniel successfully defended those laws. It is imperative we have leadership in Kentucky who will actually work with the General Assembly on real solutions.”

Mills has served in the Kentucky Senate from the 4th district since 2019, when he defeated longtime state senator and Senate Minority Leader Dorsey Ridley by 484 votes.

In 2022, Mills won re-election with 66 percent of the vote.

Mills also served in the Kentucky House of Representatives from the 11th district from 2017 to 2018, and as a City Commissioner in Henderson from 1998 to 2016.

Mills lives in Henderson with his wife Vickie.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Mom charged with son’s murder, tried to kill 4-year-old son in Shelbyville, police say
BGPD is searching for a man involved in a bank robbery.
BGPD: Robbery reported at Russellville Road bank
Jerry G. Ward, 41, was indicted on July 12 in connection to rape charges. He is wanted on the...
Woodburn man wanted in connection to rape charges indictment
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet traffic camera shows a major traffic jam extending south into...
UPDATE: Lanes reopen after major traffic jam on I-65 near state line

Latest News

The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception