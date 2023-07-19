Chaney’s Dairy Barn awarded four gold medals for ice cream and milk

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chaney’s Dairy Barn continues to set the bar for ice cream.

This year they took home 4 gold medals from the Los Angeles International Dairy Competition. The graded products consisted of vanilla and ‘Wow Now Brownie Cow’ ice creams and chocolate and whole milk.

Both ice creams and chocolate milk received perfect 100 out of 100 scores, while the whole milk was graded a 99 on the same scale.

The self-sufficient ice cream makers go above and beyond to produce the best quality ice cream they know how.

It all starts with the cows.

“As we were at the farm, and we were watching the robot milk the cow, of course, we feed the cows,” said Carl Chaney, owner of Chaney’s Dairy Barn. “But we have a nutritionist that helps us design the menus for the cows. The cows right now are eating almost 100 pounds of meat a day. They drink almost a bathtub full of water. They work so hard.”

The cows are milked by an automated robot that can detect when the cows are ready.

“They produce the milk, then we process the milk. We either put it in the bottle, or we make our ice cream,” said Chaney. “Now most ice cream mix is around a 14% butterfat, but we figured if we were going to be in charge, we wanted to make it even better. So now our ice cream mix is a 16% butterfat ice cream mix.”

The higher percentage of butterfat is a result of in-house production.

The mix is placed in an ice cream machine similar to a home appliance and quickly placed in a below-0-degree refrigerator until serving.

The in-house recipe has proven to be successful for Chaney and his farm.

He says he is proud of those scores, but even prouder of the people that helped him get there.

“We’ve had so many people help us, we’ve got great people making ice cream,” said Chaney. “We’ve got people at the processing plant that worked their tails off to make sure that what we’re putting together ... if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be making the kind of ice cream that we’re making.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.