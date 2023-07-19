City commissioners approve ‘Digs on the River’ rezone amid resident’s protest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ordinance No. BG 2023 – 14 greenlights rezoning for the ‘Digs on the River’ project on River Street, which would over 300 multi-family units as well as commercial building like restaurants and boutiques, but displace over 30 families according to those opposed.

The ordinance was tabled at the July 20 City Commissioners Meeting, following discourse on compensation for Kentucky Gardens Mobile Home residents who would be displaced with the rezone.

However commissioners found their hands were tied as the land is technically classified for light industrial use, not residential.

“It is a residential property in essence and its use but it’s zoned light industrial, which means the owner of the property could come in tomorrow and begin using the property in a light industrial fashion,” said attorney Chris Davenport. “Which would include possible warehousing, very intense commercial type of uses.”

Though Davenport, who represents ‘Digs on the Rivers’ developers Eddie and Joy Hanks, says residents shouldn’t worry about being immediately displaced.

“Assuming they are compliant with their lease obligations, they will not be asked to relocate for a calendar year,” Davenport said. “Whenever that happens, they will have to be given 90 days notice.”

Davenport says the Hanks will discuss compensations with residents on a case by case basis, though Kentucky Gardens Mobile Home resident Rebecca Voiles says that’s not enough.

“We in the trailer park are surviving as best as we can. That’s what it is, we’re barely surviving,” Voiles said. “It doesn’t look like the rest of the city would give us that opportunity to just survive.”

Voiles says she and other residents have looked at apartments and homes in the city, but nearly all are too expensive.

“A lot of us are single moms, I’m a single mom. I have two [kids], I take care of my mom,” Voiles said. “Between what I get and what my brother gets, we barely make it through on just the day to day necessities.”

Voiles says after talking with residents, all are looking for a settlement of $500,000 per family to cover moving expenses and help in finding a new home.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.