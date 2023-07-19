Clay County three-year-old advances in mullet championship

Tristan Bowling
Tristan Bowling(Ron Bowling)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Three-year-old Clay County native, Tristan Bowling, is moving on to round two in the USA mullet championship.

Bowling -- who has the nickname “Hot Rod” after his father’s dead cousin -- finished first in round one, receiving the most votes among all one-to-four-year-old’s.

His dad, Ron Bowling, said the last time they checked, he ended with 3,017 votes.

Now, Bowling is up against the top 100 between ages one and 12.

Not only do votes count, but donations to the Jarrod Allen’s Home for Wounded Warriors play a factor into who moves on to the final round.

Voting for round two opens Thursday, July 20, and ends on Monday, July 24.

While the final round consists of 25 people, only the top 24 will move on.

The final spot in the final round is taken by last year’s mullet champion who received an automatic bid.

Voting for the final round will open on August 7 and ends on August 11.

For the original story, click here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer
Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer
Earl Cook Jr.
Wanted man facing 15th arrest in Kentucky, police say
The Greenville Fire Department responded to a wreck Wednesday morning.
Greenville driver injured after vehicle crashes into home
Sen. Robby Mills (R) Henderson
Cameron announces Robby Mills as his Choice for Lt. Governor
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Latest News

Logan County Sheriff's Office
Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigating cut fiber cable line case
Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort
APA announces special examination of Kentucky tornado, flood relief funds
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Area officials talk on flood conditions and staying safe amid emergency declaration
Area officials talk on flood conditions and staying safe amid emergency declaration
Travis Puckett, Deputy Director for Warren County Emergency Management, advises having a set...
Area officials talk on flood conditions and staying safe amid emergency declaration