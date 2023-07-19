Electric shock may have played role in man’s drowning

Officials with the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Marshall Meadors III was missing for about 30 minutes before deputies found him. (Source: WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Officials say an electrical shock could have contributed to the death of a physician who was found dead near a lake dock in South Carolina Monday night.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the body of 65-year-old Marshall Meadors III in the water shortly after 8 p.m.

Officials with the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Meadors was missing for about 30 minutes before deputies found him.

Investigators found some exposed electrical wire on an electrical box powering the dock near where the victim was swimming and believe a shock could have contributed to the drowning.

The coroner’s office said their preliminary investigation indicated that Meadors died from freshwater drowning but are still investigating.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD is searching for a man involved in a bank robbery.
BGPD: Robbery reported at Russellville Road bank
Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Mom charged with son’s murder, tried to kill 4-year-old son in Shelbyville, police say
Jerry G. Ward, 41, was indicted on July 12 in connection to rape charges. He is wanted on the...
Woodburn man wanted in connection to rape charges indictment
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet traffic camera shows a major traffic jam extending south into...
UPDATE: Lanes reopen after major traffic jam on I-65 near state line

Latest News

FILE - Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman on the 18th green during the JP McManus Pro-Am...
Former girlfriend of Tiger Woods drops $30 million lawsuit against him
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
A car is buried in mud and rocks from recent flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New...
High-water rescue crews save people flooded in Kentucky as death toll rises in northeast US
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after a visit with campaign volunteers at the...
Trump’s target letter suggests the sprawling US probe into the 2020 election is zeroing in on him