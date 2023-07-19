FIRST ALERT - Flooding possible throughout the overnight hours

Severe storm chances decrease through the evening
By Dana Money
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw quite a few severe storms impact the WBKO viewing area as a squall line moved through the region Tuesday afternoon. We will see a small lull in the action before more showers and storms are expected late into Wednesday.

The main concern for this evening will be if rain and storms continually train or move over the same areas over and over again. If we see any training rainfall across our region, flooding and flash flooding will be the main impacts. A few storms through the evening hours may contain some hail and gusty winds, but widespread severe weather is not expected. There will likely be a break as we head into late Wednesday before rain chances increase again as we move into Thursday with the passage of a cold front. Make sure to take proper flood precautions: Avoid flooded roadways (turn around, don’t drown!), avoid low-lying areas, poor drainage zones, and other areas that are prone to flooding. If a flood warning is issued, seek higher ground if in a flood-prone zone.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Excessive Rainfall Outlook(WBKO)

The entire WBKO viewing area is under some kind of excessive rainfall outlook tonight through tomorrow, be prepared for rapidly changing river/stream conditions as we head through the overnight hours into tomorrow. Have reliable ways to receive flood alerts, especially if you live in a low-lying region or near a water source.

