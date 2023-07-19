Flash flood emergency issued in Graves County; shelter available

The sheriff’s office said there is a catastrophic threat and there have been multiple water rescues Wednesday morning.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A flash flood emergency has been issued for Graves County.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the county is seeing major flooding never seen before.

The sheriff’s office said there is a catastrophic threat and there have been multiple water rescues Wednesday morning.

Many roads are reportedly flooded and impassable.

Heavy rains Wednesday morning, July 19 flooded 9th Street in Mayfield.
Heavy rains Wednesday morning, July 19 flooded 9th Street in Mayfield.

Sheriff Jon Hayden says many roads have been washed out and many cars have driven into floodwaters and stalled.

Drivers are urged to stay off of the roads.

East Broadway in Mayfield, Ky. is closed and covered with flood water. This is just west of...
East Broadway in Mayfield, Ky. is closed and covered with flood water. This is just west of the Highway 121 intersection.

The sheriff’s office reports a portion of Highway 80 west at Cash Road is impassable.

Some roads in Mayfield look more like rivers or deep streams, including 9th Street.

Heavy rains Wednesday morning, July 19 flooded 9th Street in Mayfield.
Heavy rains Wednesday morning, July 19 flooded 9th Street in Mayfield.
Heavy rains Wednesday morning, July 19 flooded 9th Street and yards in Mayfield.
Heavy rains Wednesday morning, July 19 flooded 9th Street and yards in Mayfield.

A shelter has opened up for anyone affected by flooding.

Sheriff Hayden shared that the pastor of His House Ministries has opened the church for anyone impacted by flooding.

