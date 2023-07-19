GRAPHIC: 1 person killed after car goes airborne, crashes into homes

One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
By Joshua Robinson and Kalie Strain
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A speeding car went airborne and crashed into two homes in Missouri, killing one person on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The accident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in St. Louis County.

A resident in the neighborhood provided KMOV with a video of the incident.

GRAPHIC: Some may find the content in the video disturbing.

GRAPHIC WARNING: News 4 obtained video showing a car crashing into a home in south St. Louis County on July 18, 2023.

St. Louis County police said a preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed, veered from the roadway and went airborne after hitting an embankment.

The car crashed into two homes, causing significant damage to one of the structures.

Police said both homes were occupied, but no other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet traffic camera shows a major traffic jam extending south into...
UPDATE: Lanes reopen after major traffic jam on I-65 near state line
All three are currently being held in the Allen County Detention Center.
Three people arrested on drug charges in Allen County
Jerry G. Ward, 41, was indicted on July 12 in connection to rape charges. He is wanted on the...
Woodburn man wanted in connection to rape charges indictment
Glasgow City Hall in Glasgow, Ky.
City of Glasgow settles FMLA lawsuit with ex-employee
Police respond.
Scottsville man, woman charged with neglect and abuse after welfare check

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
Pennsylvania flooding: Search intensifies for missing children
FILE - Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up an Apple iPhone at the MacWorld Conference, Jan. 9, 2007,...
First-gen iPhone sells at auction for $190K — about 380 times its original price
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Trump says he’s ‘target’ of DOJ probe into efforts to undo 2020 election