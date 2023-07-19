Greenville driver injured after vehicle crashes into home

The Greenville Fire Department responded to a wreck Wednesday morning.
By Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A driver was injured Wednesday morning after their vehicle crashed into a home in Greenville.

Greenville Fire Department responded to the 300 block of Doss Drive in Powderly around 8:18 a.m.

The fire department reported they found “heavy damage” to both the vehicle and the home.

Emergency air transport was not available due to rain so the driver was taken to the OHRH in an unknown condition.

Damage is being assessed by engineers, according to the department.

At approximately 0818 hours, Greenville Fire Department received a call of a single vehicle MVA with injuries in the 300 block of Doss Drive in Powderly.

Rescue 4 arrived to find a vehicle vs. residence with heavy damage to both.

With PHI unavailable to fly due to weather, the adult driver was taken to OHRH in an unknown condition.

A structural engineer was contacted to assess the damage of the residence.

Rescue 4, DC 4, OHMCH EMS and Powderly PD responded to this scene.

