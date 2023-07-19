Heavy Rain Later Tonight

Showers and storms develop later in the night and continue into part of Thursday morning. Some rain could be heavy at times.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A FLOOD WATCH goes into effect at midnight and continues until noon on Thursday.

Begins at midnight and continues until noon on Thursday. (David Wolter)

Showers and storms will develop on the overnight. We could see some training, meaning that heavy rainfall could be persistent over certain areas, increasing the flooding risk. Even a few inches of rainfall could cause flooding along small streams, drainage ditches and most roadways.

Heavy rain could lead to flooding later tonight into Thursday morning. (David Wolter)

The rain starts to let up later in the morning, setting the stage for a fairly tranquil afternoon. One more wave of showers moves by on Friday before we set up what looks to be a great weekend worth of weather. Expect comfortable conditions with highs in the lower and middle 80s, along with morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Enjoy, but in the meantime, make sure to be weather ready in the event of flooding later tonight and tomorrow morning. Remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

