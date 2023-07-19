Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer

Her last wish was to meet Jelly Rolly and have him speak and sing to those people whose lives she helped transform, the foundation said.
Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer
Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer(James Bess Foundation)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music superstar Jelly Roll granted a Madison woman, who’s a former addict who turned her life around and became a manager at a Nashville rehab facility, her dying wish, according to the James Bess Foundation.

The foundation said Suzanne Durham has transformed the lives of many people who have struggled with addiction during her time as a house manager. Durham was diagnosed with inoperable and untreatable lung cancer, and given five months to live.

Her last wish was to meet Jelly Rolly and have him speak and sing to those people whose lives she helped transform, the foundation said. On Monday, Durham’s wish came true.

Related Coverage:
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’
Nashville yo-yo artist advances in competition with routine inspired by Jelly Roll’s ‘Need A Favor’
Nashville youth organization partners with Jelly Roll to award $50K in scholarships

“The James Bess Foundation is a 501c3 organization that grants wishes to adults battling a terminal illness. James Bess was diagnosed with brain cancer at age 38 and died at age 42. James’ wish was a meet and greet with the great Garth Brooks. However, due to the lack of resources, James died without having his wish fulfilled. The James Bess Foundation was formed in response to that situation. It began granting wishes in August 2017 and as of this month they have granted a total of thirty-three wishes nationwide,” the foundation said.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD is searching for a man involved in a bank robbery.
BGPD: Robbery reported at Russellville Road bank
Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Mom charged with son’s murder, tried to kill 4-year-old son in Shelbyville, police say
Jerry G. Ward, 41, was indicted on July 12 in connection to rape charges. He is wanted on the...
Woodburn man wanted in connection to rape charges indictment
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet traffic camera shows a major traffic jam extending south into...
UPDATE: Lanes reopen after major traffic jam on I-65 near state line

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
The Greenville Fire Department responded to a wreck Wednesday morning.
Greenville driver injured after vehicle crashes into home
Flood waters carved a path and carried away a portion of Oak Grove Church Road near Mayfield, Ky.
Flash flood emergency issued in Graves County; shelter available
Family of late Barren County veteran gifted road sign, proclamation
Family of late Barren County veteran gifted road sign, proclamation
Sen. Robby Mills (R) Henderson
Cameron announces Robby Mills as his Choice for Lt. Governor