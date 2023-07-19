Jones doubles twice in Hot Rods 4-3 loss to IronBirds

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brock Jones doubled twice and scored, collecting half of the Bowling Green Hot Rods (12-7, 43-37) hits in a 4-3 loss to the Aberdeen IronBirds (12-6, 44-38) on Tuesday at Leidos Field.

Bowling Green began the scoring off Aberdeen starter Kyle Virbitsky in the top of the third. Kameron James singled and Blake Robertson doubled to put runners on first and second. Dru Baker reached on a fielding error by Virbitsky, allowing Robertson to move up to third and James to score. The Hot Rods took a 2-0 lead on a sacrifice fly from Jones that plated Robertson.

After the IronBirds took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth off Hot Rods reliever Aneudy Cortorreal, Bowling Green tied it up off Aberdeen reliever Reese Sharp. Jones doubled and moved up to third on a groundout from Carson Williams. Vasquez lined out to right, allowing Jones to advance home, tying the game at 3-3.

Dylan Beavers sent a solo shot over the right field wall off Bowling Green reliever Haden Erbe in the bottom of the seventh to take a 4-3 lead. The Hot Rods went scoreless in the last 2.0 frames, losing by a score of 4-3.

Sharp (4-2) earned the win, letting up a run on a hit and two strikeouts over 2.0 innings. Erbe (2-2) took the loss, allowing a run on two hits and two strikeouts over 2.0 frames.

The Hot Rods and IronBirds play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:05 PM CT. Bowling Green is set to start RHP Roel Garcia III (4-5, 4.42), while Aberdeen rolls out RHP Juan Nunez (0-1, 7.15).

