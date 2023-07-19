Jones doubles twice in Hot Rods 4-3 loss to IronBirds

Brock Jones doubled twice and scored, collecting half of the Bowling Green Hot Rods hits in a 4-3 loss to the Aberdeen.
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brock Jones doubled twice and scored, collecting half of the Bowling Green Hot Rods (12-7, 43-37) hits in a 4-3 loss to the Aberdeen IronBirds (12-6, 44-38) on Tuesday at Leidos Field.

Bowling Green began the scoring off Aberdeen starter Kyle Virbitsky in the top of the third. Kameron James singled and Blake Robertson doubled to put runners on first and second. Dru Baker reached on a fielding error by Virbitsky, allowing Robertson to move up to third and James to score. The Hot Rods took a 2-0 lead on a sacrifice fly from Jones that plated Robertson.

After the IronBirds took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth off Hot Rods reliever Aneudy Cortorreal, Bowling Green tied it up off Aberdeen reliever Reese Sharp. Jones doubled and moved up to third on a groundout from Carson Williams. Vasquez lined out to right, allowing Jones to advance home, tying the game at 3-3.

Dylan Beavers sent a solo shot over the right field wall off Bowling Green reliever Haden Erbe in the bottom of the seventh to take a 4-3 lead. The Hot Rods went scoreless in the last 2.0 frames, losing by a score of 4-3.

Sharp (4-2) earned the win, letting up a run on a hit and two strikeouts over 2.0 innings. Erbe (2-2) took the loss, allowing a run on two hits and two strikeouts over 2.0 frames.

The Hot Rods and IronBirds play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:05 PM CT. Bowling Green is set to start RHP Roel Garcia III (4-5, 4.42), while Aberdeen rolls out RHP Juan Nunez (0-1, 7.15).

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet traffic camera shows a major traffic jam extending south into...
UPDATE: Lanes reopen after major traffic jam on I-65 near state line
All three are currently being held in the Allen County Detention Center.
Three people arrested on drug charges in Allen County
Jerry G. Ward, 41, was indicted on July 12 in connection to rape charges. He is wanted on the...
Woodburn man wanted in connection to rape charges indictment
Glasgow City Hall in Glasgow, Ky.
City of Glasgow settles FMLA lawsuit with ex-employee
Police respond.
Scottsville man, woman charged with neglect and abuse after welfare check

Latest News

Jones doubles twice in Hot Rods 4-3 loss to IronBirds
Jones doubles twice in Hot Rods 4-3 loss to IronBirds
Jaylen Hall signs with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League
Jaylen Hall
Jaylen Hall signs with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League
Lady Toppers’ 2023-24 CUSA slate announced