Lunae to establish corporate headquarters in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted a new addition within the state’s health care industry as Lunae LLC, the management service organization of Oria Health, plans to establish its corporate headquarters at the Western Kentucky University Innovation Campus, investing $266,000 and creating 33 Kentucky jobs.

“Ensuring that Kentuckians from every corner of the state have access to quality health care services is critical to the commonwealth’s continued success and growth,” said Beshear. “Innovative companies providing quality services and high-paying jobs, like Lunae, increasingly are choosing Kentucky to locate and grow their business. I want to thank company leadership for believing in the commonwealth and Southcentral Kentucky and I looking forward to their future success.”

Company leaders will locate the new headquarters at the WKU Innovation Campus, establishing Oria Health’s first location in the commonwealth.

The project is anticipated to create up to 33 full-time jobs, consisting of a core team of 10 employees and contractors and full-time staff to support ongoing operations as the company builds its portfolio of local partners and clients.

Oria will also add Kentucky licensure for its current team of 50 therapists, psychiatrists and psychologists to help increase access to care for Kentuckians immediately.

“From the moment Oria’s founder, Dr. Richard Connell, painted his vision for leveraging telehealth to help reach the people who need it most, I knew he was ready to build something special,” said Oria CEO and Lunae co-founder Amanda Havard.

Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman said he is eager to bring innovative health care services to the community.

“We are excited to support Lunae and their client Oria Health’s mission to enhance telehealth capabilities and improve patient outcomes,” he said. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and advancing health care education.”

Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott said he looks forward to the opportunities this investment will bring to the city and surrounding region.

“We are thrilled to welcome both Lunae and Oria Health to Bowling Green,” he said. “This partnership will revolutionize health care, improve access and drive economic growth. We look forward to working together to enhance telehealth capabilities and create new job opportunities. Together, we can build our city’s healthier and more prosperous future.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.