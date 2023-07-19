Metcalfe County Schools unveils new app aimed at improving communications

Metcalfe County Schools announced this week a new app will help facilitate communication efforts across their school district.(BRENNAN CRAIN/WBKO News)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT
EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) – School officials in Metcalfe County are hopeful a new app will improve communication efforts.

The app is called “Metcalfe County Schools,” and is available for download on Apple and Android devices.

“We want to be able to make sure that our parents, students and staff know what’s going on in our schools,” said Josh Hurt, superintendent of Metcalfe County Schools. “It should be a great way to get positive news out but anything we need to put forward.”

Finalsite, a Connecticut-based education technology company, is the back-end operator of Metcalfe County Schools’ website. They partner with more than 7,000 school systems across the nation, according to their website.

A recent contract with the company offered an app as a part of the deal, and the school system was quick to ask about details.

Hurt said Communications Director Torrie Osbon facilitated the effort, and the app was unveiled to the public this week.

“People have their phones everywhere,” Hurt said. “This will be better communication we hope and at least more communication to make sure people know what’s happening.”

The app features access to school lunch menus, important dates, sports schedules, photos and staff information.

The district-wide Hornet News Network is also linked in the app.

