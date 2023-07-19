Scottsville Police to host annual Stuff the Cruiser in August

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville Police Department is hosting its annual Stuff the Cruiser fundraiser on Aug. 1.

People can donate typical items such as notebooks, pencils, pens, binders, and glue sticks. School resource centers are now also requesting headphones to be donated as classrooms continue to add more technological resources.

Scottsville Police Chief Darren Tabor said that events like these provide an important resource to families in need, as well as giving donors a safe space to make monetary donations as well as school supplies.

“The biggest thing is a safe location to donate. If you can actually bring your things, we’ll have a cruiser parked in front of the establishment there, and they can actually bring items and give them to us, and it’s a safe way for them to donate and for us to distribute as well, to the children,” said Tabor.

The fundraiser will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dollar General Market on Burnkey Road in Scottsville.

