Warren County South and Bowling Green East wrap up their run in the State Little League tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two All-Star teams out of Bowling Green paved their way to the 2023 Little League Baseball State Tournament in Lexington, Ky. at Cardinal Run Park.

Warren County South 12 All-Stars went undefeated in pool play. WCS defeated North Oldham (13-0), Bluegrass (11-1), and Fleming County (8-3) to advance to the semifinals.

In the semis, WCS faced Washington County where they won 14-3 to advance to the state title game.

After rain delays, the final matchup was underway where South’s road to the Little League World Series was cut short with a 7-2 loss to Lexington Eastern.

In the 11-year-old division, Bowling Green East also went undefeated in pool play.

BG East defeated Corbin (14-2), Paintsville (6-2), and North Oldham (9-6) to advance to the state semifinals.

In that semifinal matchup against Adair County, it was 4-3 and BG East had runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the fifth when the game was delayed due to rain.

Ultimately, their chance for a late comeback was taken by the weather as tournament officials declared the game complete since four innings had been play, so by rule the contest would not resume.

Despite the weather delays, these All-Stars left it all on the field for yet another spectacular season.

