WKU Housing asks for volunteers to help move in students

Western Kentucky University is getting prepared for students this fall and is reaching out for volunteers to help students move into their on-campus housing.
By Elijah Jacobs
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University is getting prepared for students this fall and is reaching out for volunteers to help students move into their on-campus housing.

Marketing Coordinator for WKU Housing and Residence Life, Kirsten Hooks, says nearly 250 people from churches, businesses, and other organizations volunteered last year to help students move. This year she asks for help as roughly 2,000 students are moving in.

WKU recently kicked off its Topper Orientation Program for new students attending the university this fall, and with that comes early move-in days beginning in August.

“We’re really still needing help for August 14 and 15. That’s when our big freshman move-in is and we are in need of volunteers so if folks are willing to volunteer to help on those specific days, they’ll get to see freshmen guaranteed, and really get to help show off their business. However, we’re not going to turn anyone away who is willing to come help,” Hooks said.

Volunteers will also receive a red hand towel that says home as a form of thanks from WKU.

WKU Housing and Residence Life is also permitted to sign off on service hours for any students or organizations that help volunteer.

For more information on signing up, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet traffic camera shows a major traffic jam extending south into...
UPDATE: Lanes reopen after major traffic jam on I-65 near state line
All three are currently being held in the Allen County Detention Center.
Three people arrested on drug charges in Allen County
Jerry G. Ward, 41, was indicted on July 12 in connection to rape charges. He is wanted on the...
Woodburn man wanted in connection to rape charges indictment
Glasgow City Hall in Glasgow, Ky.
City of Glasgow settles FMLA lawsuit with ex-employee
Police respond.
Scottsville man, woman charged with neglect and abuse after welfare check

Latest News

Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Mom charged with son’s murder, tried to kill 4-year-old son in Shelbyville, police say
In designing the welcome sign, Wood took inspiration from historical figures that helped to...
Scottsville artist’s welcome sign kicks off hopeful city-wide beautification project
WKU Housing asks for volunteers to help move in students
Scottsville artist’s welcome sign kicks off hopeful city-wide beautification project