WKU Housing asks for volunteers to help move in students

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University is getting prepared for students this fall and is reaching out for volunteers to help students move into their on-campus housing.

Marketing Coordinator for WKU Housing and Residence Life, Kirsten Hooks, says nearly 250 people from churches, businesses, and other organizations volunteered last year to help students move. This year she asks for help as roughly 2,000 students are moving in.

WKU recently kicked off its Topper Orientation Program for new students attending the university this fall, and with that comes early move-in days beginning in August.

“We’re really still needing help for August 14 and 15. That’s when our big freshman move-in is and we are in need of volunteers so if folks are willing to volunteer to help on those specific days, they’ll get to see freshmen guaranteed, and really get to help show off their business. However, we’re not going to turn anyone away who is willing to come help,” Hooks said.

Volunteers will also receive a red hand towel that says home as a form of thanks from WKU.

WKU Housing and Residence Life is also permitted to sign off on service hours for any students or organizations that help volunteer.

For more information on signing up, click here.

