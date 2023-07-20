30,000-gallon propane storage tank hit by lightning in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Glasgow Fire Department said it has turned the scene back over to a facility after lightning hit an already leaky 30,000-gallon propane storage tank.

The fire department was called to the scene around 2:00 p.m. Thursday at a facility in the 100 block of South Honeysuckle Lane.

A brief evacuation of the area was issued by firefighters out of caution while they evaluated the scene.

They determined a relief valve malfunctioned allowing gas to escape in the air. Then, it appeared a lightning strike ignited the escaping gas. GFD said all tank pressure readings were at normal.

Their personnel attempted to shut off the valve, but “it was faulty and would not shut off,” GFD said in a news release.

GFD emphasized there is no present danger to the surrounding community.

Meanwhile, gas is still burning off. The facility told GFD that they are monitoring the tank until they can get the proper equipment to plug the leak.

GFD was assisted by Barren County Emergency Management and Glasgow Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.