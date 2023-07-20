71-year-old dies in Death Valley as temperatures soared past 121 degrees

The National Park Service is reminding people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by...
The National Park Service is reminding people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by walking short distances from their vehicles or hiking in the park’s cooler mountains.(Casey Patel/National Park Service)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (Gray News) – A 71-year-old man died in Death Valley National Park on Tuesday as temperatures skyrocketed to 121 degrees at the time of his death.

Park officials suspect heat was a factor in his death, although the Inyo County Coroner’s Office has not determined an official cause yet.

Park officials said the temperature at nearby Furnace Creek was 121 degrees, but the temperatures inside Golden Canyon where the man was found were “likely much higher” due to the canyon walls radiating the sun’s heat.

The entire globe has simmered to record heat both in June and July. (CNN, KTVN, KSNV, KEYE)

The man, who has not been identified, was found collapsed outside the restroom at Golden Canyon. He was wearing a sun hat and hiking clothes and was carrying a backpack. Officials found his car in the parking lot of the popular hiking trail.

According to a news release, other hikers discovered the man and called 911.

A medical helicopter was unable to respond due to the excessively high temperatures. Park rangers responded and performed CPR and used an AED, but they were unable to save the man.

The National Park Service is reminding people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by walking short distances from their vehicles or hiking in the park’s cooler mountains.

The 71-year-old man’s death is the second heat-related death in Death Valley this summer. A 65-year-old man died on July 3.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer
Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer
Earl Cook Jr.
Wanted man facing 15th arrest in Kentucky, police say
The Greenville Fire Department responded to a wreck Wednesday morning.
Greenville driver injured after vehicle crashes into home
Sen. Robby Mills (R) Henderson
Cameron announces Robby Mills as his Choice for Lt. Governor
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Latest News

The incident at Rigby’s Water World in Warner Robins has sparked controversy and raised...
Mom asked to leave water park for breastfeeding baby, sparking debate on public nursing
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks, pushes a strong role for unions in tech jobs, even as potential strikes are on the horizon
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a...
Republican and Democratic senators clash over proposed ethics rules for the Supreme Court
Experts are concerned about large algae blooms off the coast of Southern California.
Toxic algae blooms take toll on marine life
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear gives a Team Kentucky update