Adair County man sentenced for child porn offenses

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) – An Adair County man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for child pornography offenses this week.

According to court documents, Matthew Ross Mouser, 41, produced videos of his sexual abuse of a minor victim, traded images of child pornography via the internet and discussed sexually abusing children online.

Mouser was sentenced to 27 years in prison on Thursday, followed by a lifetime term of supervised release for producing, distributing, and possessing child pornography.

In addition to the 27-year prison sentence, Mouser was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to a victim. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the FBI with the assistance of the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

