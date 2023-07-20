Area officials talk on flood conditions and staying safe amid emergency declaration

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency following widespread flooding in the state and heavy rainfall.

As more rain is expected to come WBKO spoke with professionals on what exactly constitutes a flood advisory and how to stay safe in the interim.

“A flood watch basically means that conditions are favorable for flooding over a given area and over a given period of time, it does not necessarily mean that you will encounter flooding,” said Outreach Manager for the Kentucky Mesonet and Climate Center, Shane Holinde. “Flood Warning on the other hand means that flooding is imminent and particularly if it’s a flash flood warning, then you may be looking at the worst case scenario, a flood emergency or flood evacuations.”

Holinde explains it isn’t just the amount of rainfall that constitutes a watch or warning, but also the environment.

“The ground can be saturated leading up to the event and you get a lot of ponding of water in the low-lying sections as a result,” Holinde said. “If you live in or close to low-lying areas and you know that flash flooding or even flood potential is going to exist, then it’s very important to keep apprised of the latest forecast.”

Deputy Director for Warren County Emergency Management, Travis Puckett, advises having a set emergency evacuation path to help in leaving safely and quickly.

“Find and explore different ways to go to and from your homes, your family’s homes, or your friends for that fact. We just want everybody to figure out the safest way to go,” Puckett said. “If they’re able to travel during daylight hours that is the safest because a flooded roadway at night, you won’t be able to see the water.”

Puckett also asks that citizens be mindful of blocked roads and paths not just for their safety, but also for the safety of first responders.

“We’ve experienced people going around the barriers on different flooded roadways, then it results in a county or a city fire department having to use their manpower to go rescue,” Puckett said. “Which not only puts you in danger, going around the barricade but now it also puts the rescuers in danger as well, having to tread through the high water to get to you.”

Puckett says if you are in a vehicle in a flooded area try to move to the top of the car, stay put, and wait for help.

For emergency flood kits, Puckett recommends a cell phone charger, snacks, bottled water, and something that makes loud noises to alert first responders in the event you get lost.

